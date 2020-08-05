BJP celebrates first anniversary of Art 370 revocation

BJP celebrates first anniversary of revocation of J&K's special status in Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 05 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 15:08 ist
BJP workers celebrate in Srinagar. Credit: AFP

The BJP's Kashmir unit on Wednesday celebrated the first anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and accused those protesting the constitutional changes of being sympathisers of ISIS. 

BJP leaders and workers unfurled the national flag at the party office and distributed sweets.

"We are celebrating the completion of one year of abrogation of Article 370 (provisions) and the positive changes that it brought in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP leader Altaf Thakur told reporters at the party office in Jawahar Nagar here.

Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 provisions of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had brought about many positive changes and put an end to stone pelting in Kashmir.

"There used to be stone pelting during encounters that has stopped. There used to be ISIS flag, Pakistani flag...that has stopped. That is what we are celebrating," he added. 

On some political parties in Kashmir observing 'Black Day' on Wednesday, Thakur said they were sympathisers of the ISIS.

"Those who are in love with black are sympathisers of ISIS.... They should think what they are supporting," he said. 

Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 last year was "the only operation in the history in which not a single bullet was fired, not a single stone was pelted".

He said while the separatist stranglehold on Kashmir has been broken after August 5 last year, stalwarts of separatism like Syed Ali Shah Geelani have realised that Pakistan is only fuelling violence.

"It might be late but better late than never that even Geelani has realised that Pakistan is adopting use and throw policy with them. Pakistan is only interested in terrorism in Kashmir," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
BJP
Article 370

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 