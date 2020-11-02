BJP celebrates victory in LAHDC polls, says it won despite Congress' 'divide and rule' policy

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday celebrated the party's victory in the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls in Leh, saying it performed brilliantly despite the Congress' attempt to "play spoilsport by using divide and rule policy".

J-K BJP leaders and workers distributed sweets and congratulated each other as party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul returned to Jammu from Leh.

Former BJP state president Sat Sharma, general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta, general secretary and former minister Devinder Manyal, JMC mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, former minister Sham Choudhary, deputy mayor Purnima Sharma and other party leaders congratulated Kaul.

"Congress did try to play spoilsport by using divide and rule policy but despite all odds, BJP did brilliantly in the elections, and in the end, BJP won the chief executive councillor (CEC) as well as the deputy in the elections," Kaul, who led the Ladakh unit in the LAHDC polls, said here.

He claimed that the Congress mounted a vicious campaign, boycotting the elections and maliciously involving several local religious organisations as well.

"In a closely knitted area like Ladakh, the malicious campaign spread like wildfire, but when the things were made clear, all the people justly participated in the poll process," Kaul said.

The BJP won the maximum seats but still lost a few by slim margins, he said, adding, "We ensured seats from areas dominated by every community, including a remote region like Nobra."

The BJP won the very first election after the COVID-19 lockdown, and the party will also do extremely well in other parts of the country like Bihar and West Bengal, Kaul said.

The BJP won the election to the 26-member LAHDC-Leh by bagging 15 seats, while the Congress got nine. Independents won two seats in the election.