BJP claims victory, SP concedes defeat in Rampur bypoll

BJP claims victory, SP concedes defeat in Rampur bypoll

SP candidate Asim Raza, while leaving the counting centre, said that there was no election because 2.25 lakh people were not allowed to cast their vote

IANS
IANS, Rampur,
  • Dec 08 2022, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 21:22 ist
Asim Raza had been leading till the 21st round, but then suddenly the trend changed and the BJP started leading. Credit: DH Photo

The BJP claimed victory in the Rampur Assembly bypoll seat while the Samajwadi Party conceded defeat even before the counting was completed.

BJP candidate Akash Saxena told the reporters that he would work to develop Rampur as an industrial hub. He said that Rampur had broken the shackles of slavery after 50 years and had chosen the BJP.

Also Read | UP bypolls: SP leading in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and RLD in Khatauli

SP candidate Asim Raza, while leaving the counting centre, said that there was no election because 2.25 lakh people were not allowed to cast their vote.

"It was the police that held this election and cast its vote. This is no election," he said as he walked away with his supporters.

Asim Raza had been leading till the 21st round, but then suddenly the trend changed and the BJP started leading.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
Rampur
BJP

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 