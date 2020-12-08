BJP, Congress neck and neck in Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti elections

The BJP won 1,011 Panchayat Samiti seats while the Congress bagged 1,000 seats out of 4,371 seats for which counting votes was being held in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

As many as 287 independent candidates and 48 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidates also won the Panchayat Samiti member seats.

In the Zila Parishad election, which was held simultaneously, the ruling Congress in the state has won 10 seats, whereas the BJP got three seats of the total 636.

"The counting of votes to elect the members of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads is still underway," a state election commission spokesperson said.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The result will decide the fate of 1,778 candidates in the Zila Parishad elections and 12,663 candidates in the Panchayat Samiti elections.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting process.

The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.