BJP convenes meeting of party MPs from Uttarakhand in Delhi on July 25

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 23 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 15:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has convened an important meeting of its members of Parliament from Uttarakhand in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss organisational matters.

Sharing the information here on Sunday, Uttarakhand BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said all the party MPs from the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party chief Mahendra Bhatt will attend the meeting.

It will deliberate on ways to ensure an increased participation of the party MPs in organisational matters, including an intense public relations campaign to be launched at the booth level by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in September-October, he said.

All these programmes are aimed at taking the achievements of the state government, the Centre and the MPs to the people in their constituencies, Chauhan said.

The meeting will also discuss the feedback received by the MPs directly from the people during the party's recently-concluded "Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan", he added.

The BJP has five Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttarakhand.

