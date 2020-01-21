BJP does not shy away from fielding controversial candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

'Bagga, Bagga, Har Jagah Bagga' (Bagga, Bagga, Everywhere Bagga) -- controversial Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga lost little time in launching his campaign with a rap song on himself soon after his party announced his candidature for the Delhi Assembly polls a little after midnight on Tuesday.

If he used to rule the world of Twitter making trending topics for the party, he was subject to immense trolling in the past couple of weeks after the BJP did not announce his name in its first list of candidates.

The 34-year-old candidate, who is fielded from Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar seat, always love to do things with a bang, literally, and he shot to limelight with an attack on lawyer Prashant Bhushan in his chamber in Supreme Court in 2011 for his remarks on Kashmir.

Till then only a few, especially media persons, knew Bagga, who now describes himself a "swayamsevak" on this Twitter profile, as the one who heads an organisation 'Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena', described as a "task force against traitors, anti-nationals and corrupt".

Bhushan had this to say soon after the announcement came, "from promoting lynch mobs and fake news purveyors on the social media and media to giving tickets to goons being prosecuted for terror, rape and other crimes, BJP has come a long way."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's media advisor Nagendar Sharma tweeted, "if an abusive low life and third rate troll can be fielded as an MLA candidate, IT cell head certainly deserves to be President's nominee to Rajya Sabha."

Though initially he was not affiliated with BJP, he started supporting top BJP leader Narendra Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and in 2015, managed to earn a seat with around 150 social media influencers who were invited by the Prime Minister at his official residence. In 2017, he was made Delhi BJP spokesperson.

The media-savvy youth knew how to attract attention not just offline but online too, as he commands a following of over 6.5 lakh on Twitter. He never leaves a controversy and knows how to make it a trending topic, the latest being his campaign against Hindi film 'Chappak' after Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in support of protesting students.

A Delhi BJP leader, who is not that fond of Bagga, told DH recently that it was Bagga who initiated him into the world of Twitter and how to use social media. "He knows how to make a post trending on Twitter. I was not convinced. But I was surprised the way he did it."