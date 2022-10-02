BJP eyeing victory in all 80 UP seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has said his party aims to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024 and has chalked out a special strategy for the 14 seats it could not win in 2019, including Rae Bareli and Mainpuri.

He also dismissed accusations made by the opposition that BJP has an tacit understanding with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Chaudhary avoided a direct reply when asked whether his party will support Shivpal Singh Yadav if he decides to contest from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in 2024 polls, but said "politics is a game of possibilities".

Shivpal Yadav is the uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While the Congress has the lone seat of Rae Bareli, won by its president Sonia Gandhi, Mainpuri is the bastion of Samajwadi Party represented by its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we won 64 seats, and lost 16 seats. In the bypolls, we won Rampur and Azamgarh. As of now, there are 14 seats which we do not have. Rae Bareli and Mainpuri are also among them."

"The party's central leadership has made a special strategy for the seats it had lost previously. Union ministers are visiting and staying there. I am confident that we will retain the 64 seats which we had won (in 2019), again emerge victorious from Azamgarh and Rampur, and clinch the remaining 14 seats which we had lost last time," Chaudhary told PTI in an interview.

"We will be contesting with an aim and register a win in the next general elections," the newly appointed party's state chief said.

Asked whether the BJP will extend outside support to Shivpal Yadav in case he decides to contest Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri on his own, Chaudhary said, "Politics is a game of possibilities. As of now, I cannot say anything on this issue, nor is he (Yadav) in touch with us.

"He (Shivpal) has differences with the SP. I am saying it again and again that Akhileshji should handle his party, allies, family, uncle, younger bahu (of the family apparently referring to Aparna Yadav) and elder uncle in Rampur (Azam Khan)."

On Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the Election Commission removed the names of SP's core voters among Yadavs and Muslims to help BJP, he said the charge was "inspired by falsehood" and advised the SP chief to accept defeat as the saffron party did after losing polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

On the charge of a tacit understanding between BJP and BSP, he said, "There is nothing like that".

He added, "Mayawati and Akhilesh contested polls together, so they would have a better experience of internal alliance than us."

"Even his father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) has the experience as he had contested with the BSP in 1993," he said.

Asked if the BJP would give tickets to Muslims in the upcoming urban local bodies elections, Chaudhary said, "Yes, we will give tickets to those who are a part of our winning formula."

He dismissed any challenge from rivals and said their aim always remains to do better than what has been achieved in the past.

He took a jibe at the ongoing events in the Congress over its president election, saying it was due to self-contradiction in that party and its leadership inability to take a decision.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the UP BJP chief said he should undertake a "Congress jodo yatra" instead of "Bharat Jodo" yatra.

He described the Congress as "Pariwarwadi" (dynast) and called party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a "barsati mendhak" (seasonal frog), who only comes to the state only during elections.

Priyanka Gandhi is Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA, Chaudhary said, "Nitish jee has lost his credibility. He contested the 2015 elections with RJD, then aligned with us.

"He fought the last elections with us and then went with the RJD. You can see his statements. Nobody takes him seriously now."

On the question that JD(U)'s UP unit wants Nitish Kumar to contest from the state's Phulpur, Chaudhary said, "In a democracy, there is no harm in dreaming. Can there be any alliance, which is bigger than the SP-BSP? What was its condition?

"People understand each and everything. These people (opposition) have their own agenda. The public is not their priority. They have their own interests."

On efforts to forge opposition unity ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, the UP BJP chief said, "There are a lot of ideological differences, and under whom the elections should be contested is a problematic subject.

He noted that a number of people are dreaming of becoming the prime minister and said ,"yeh khichrhi pakk nahi payegi')."