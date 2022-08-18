BJP 'fact-finding' panel reaches Alwar to probe lynching of vegetable vendor

BJP 'fact-finding' panel in Alwar to probe lynching

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 18 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A three-member BJP panel has reached Rajasthan's Alwar district to inquire about the lynching of a vegetable vendor on the suspicion of tractor theft.

The committee comprising Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Rajasthan BJP former president Arun Chaturvedi and state general secretary Madan Dilawar have reached Alwar.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old vegetable vendor, Chiranjilal Saini, had gone to the fields to attend nature's call in Rambas village when he was thrashed by a group of around 20 people.

Also Read | Congress faces setback in Rajasthan as 2 leaders join BJP

He succumbed to the injuries at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Monday.

Seven people have been arrested in the case.

The "fact-finding" committee will submit a detailed report to BJP state president Satish Poonia.

Also Read | Dalit boy death: Sachin Pilot questions his own govt

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria in a statement said that any other word worse than 'jungle raj' can be used for the law and order situation in Rajasthan, going by the number of incidents happening in the state.

He said the chief minister should speak on the issues rather than questioning the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every other issue.

Rajasthan
mob lynching
BJP
India News

