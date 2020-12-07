BJP fighting DDC polls on agenda of development of all regions of J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the BJP is fighting the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir on the common agenda of development of all regions of the Union Territory and among every section of society.

Accusing the Congress, National Conference and the PDP of resorting to their old practice of playing the communal card, he said the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to establish a new political culture by reaching out to the needy, wherever it is required, regardless of caste, creed or religion.

"The Congress and the National Conference (NC) are playing politics of communal and regional divide by speaking in different languages among different sections of people and in different regions during the DDC election campaign," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said, while in Kashmir valley, they speak against alleged injustice towards the people of valley, in Jammu they promise to restore Dogra Raj.

"On the other hand, BJP is fighting this election on the common agenda of development in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and among every section of society," Singh told PTI.

Referring to various public welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government, he said that while gas cylinders were distributed, it was never asked what was the caste or religion of the household.

Describing the first-ever District Development Council election in Jammu and Kashmir as not only a mere election but a mission, Singh said Prime Minister Modi has sought to correct an anomaly by empowering local body representatives at the grassroots level which was happening in the rest of India but not in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This will ensure prompt redressal of local demands and grievances with accountability,” he said.