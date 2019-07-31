BJP gears up for polls in J&K with new appointments

Moving forward in its preparations for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed Avinash Rai Khanna as party's election in-charge.

This appointment comes a day after the meeting of the core group of Jammu and Kashmir, which asked party leaders to be gear up for the polls and ensure the membership drive a success.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said the party will work towards roping-in members at every booth in the state. So far, the BJP could not make much headway in the valley.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in August for the state after the Amarnath Yatra is over and it is expected that the elections may be held in October-November before harsh winter season sets in.

The BJP has also chalked out plans with a senior leader saying that the party will hoist the national flag in panchayats across the state on Independence Day.

On the core group meeting, Singh said the BJP will seek votes in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of Narendra Modi government's policy of "zero-tolerance against terrorism" and its emphasis on pushing development projects in the state.

He said the party has already enrolled over 2.37 lakh new members under its ongoing membership drive in the state.