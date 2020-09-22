BJP govt taking credit for SP’s film city project in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to take credit for the film city project initiated by his regime.

“The BJP government of the state is now ready with the scissors to cut the ribbon for SP’s 'Film City' to take credit for it. But now neither their actor’s acting is working nor any of his dialogues,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

In remarks suggesting a BJP defeat in the next state elections, Yadav added in his tweet, “Their flop film is about to be taken off, because there is an advance booking for those who build the ‘real’ picture of the state.”

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in 2015, when the Samajwadi Party was in power, for setting up as many film cities in the state.

While one was proposed along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway by Purple Seas group, with technical support provided by the Government of Japan, the other was to be developed in Trans Ganga Hightech City Scheme near Unnao by Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, now a BJP MP.

An investment of Rs 650 crore was estimated to be made in the two projects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 18 announced that his government would set up the country's "biggest" and "most beautiful" film city in Noida, bordering Delhi, and asked officials to identify land for it.

Officials said Monday that authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar have sent two proposals to the state government to set up a film city either in Noida or along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Jewar international airport,

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has earmarked 1,000 acres and the Noida Authority has identified 500 acres.

Meanwhile, the CM is also holding a meeting on Tuesday with people from the film industry.