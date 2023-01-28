BJP hails 'historic' renaming of Delhi's Mughal Gardens

Rashtrapati Bhavan's famed Mughal Gardens on Saturday was renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 21:04 ist
A signboard with a QR code having information about the flower species mentioned below the code at 'Amrit Udyan' on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: PTI Photo

Several BJP leaders on Saturday welcomed the decision of renaming of Mughal Gardens to 'Amrit Udyan' as "historic" with one saying it shows that India is coming out of slave mentality.

Tweeting a video of pasting of a sign board bearing the name 'Amrit Udyan', Giriraj Singh said, "Welcome welcome welcome."

Sambit Patra termed the move historic, and said, "In order to come out of 'slavery mentality' in 'Amrit Kaal', another historic decision of Modi government."

The "Mughal Garden" located in Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as "Amrit Udyan", he added.

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan said President Draupadi Murmu ji's decision of renaming Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan is "truly historic coming from our country's celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

