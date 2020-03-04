BJP held 8 Madhya Pradesh MLAs in Haryana hotel, alleges Congress; Kamal Nath says situation under control

Alleged attempts to destabilise the 15-months-old Kamal Nath government have once again rocked state politics with the chief minister on Tuesday accusing the BJP of trying to bribe Congress MLAs in the run-up to the election to three seats of Rajya Sabha from the state sated on March 26.

“ Yes, I fully endorse Digvijay Singh’s accusation of horse-trading against the BJP. Many Congress MLAs are telling me that they are being lured with offers of money. The BJP is frightened because the scams that took place in the 15 years of the party’s government are going to be exposed,” the chief minister said.

He, however, asserted while talking to media that he was not worried about the stability of the Congress government.

Former chief minister Digvijay Singh had alleged in a press conference in New Delhi that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

“They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second instalment in Rajya Sabha and the third instalment when they help to bring down the government in a no-confidence motion,” he had said.