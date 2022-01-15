BJP holds joint core group meet in Jammu, discusses Covid situation in J&K

BJP discusses Covid in Jammu at joint core group meet

At the meeting, the party workers were directed to extend their support to the administration in its efforts for the mitigation of Covid-19

  • Jan 15 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 21:11 ist
A health worker collects sample of residents for Covid-19 test, in Jammu. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday held a joint meeting of core groups of all its organisational districts in Jammu and discussed the Covid-19 situation in the union territory.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina inaugurated the meeting at the party headquarters here, while Union minister Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders joined it virtually, a party spokesperson said.

"A core group meeting of all organisational districts of Jammu province was held to discuss the prevailing situation, especially the surge in Covid-19 cases," Raina told reporters.

At the meeting, the party workers were directed to extend their support to the administration in its efforts for the mitigation of Covid-19 and to serve the people in the best possible way, he said.

Raina praised BJP workers for their constant work for the welfare of society and emphasised the role of the party's 'Morchas' in empowering the neglected communities and strengthening the party structure in those communities.

Singh asked BJP workers to work as consistent learners and performers, maintain an unfailing touch with society and take the government's public welfare schemes to the targeted population, according to the spokesperson. 

