BJP hoping to increase presence in Punjab with Sunil Jakhar

Months after parting ways with the Congress after being associated with the party for over three decades, Sunil Jakhar is slowly emerging as a prominent face for the BJP in Punjab.

Sunil Jakhar, who was upset with Rahul Gandhi, had resigned from the Congress in May, and joined the BJP a few days after.

In September, Jakhar was chosen by the saffron party to be part of a five-member committee to inquire into the violence during the party's Nabanna march in Kolkata. He was the only leader from Punjab in the committee.

Also Read: It’s politics-as-unusual in Punjab, with an eye on Gujarat, HP

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Aparajita Sarangi, Sameer Oraon, all MPs, and Sunil Jakhar were the members of the committee formed by Nadda after the clashes during the rally on September 13.

Jakhar also took a swipe at the ruling AAP during the ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ mock Assembly session held by the BJP.

In the mock session, Jakhar even moved a "no-confidence" motion against the AAP government. "It is a no-confidence motion passed by the people of Punjab against this AAP government," Jakhar said.

Jakhar said he considers himself as a "catalyst" to bring the fundamental issues pertaining to his state to the BJP's notice and get those issues addressed. He even he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the political situation in Punjab, shortly after his resignation.

The saffron party is counting heavily on the Jat Hindu leader to increase its presence in the northern state, after playing second fiddle to its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal for years. The BJP, which had won three seats in 2017 when it contested in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), secured only two seats this time around, while SAD won four and the others won one.

Jakhar a three-time MLA and a one-time MP, has years of political experience and a rich legacy behind him. BJP would hope this could help them increase their presence in Punjab, where they could only manage to win two of the 117 seats in the Assembly Elections earlier this year.

(With agency inputs)