BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.

In a statement issued on Sunday, state BJP media co-in charge Alok Awasthi said, "Taking cognizance of the statements made by Nand Kishor Gurjar published in news and complaints received against him, a showcause notice has been issued to him by UP BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar on the directives of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh."

In the show-cause notice, Gurjar has been asked to furnish his reply in a week's time, the statement issued by the BJP said.