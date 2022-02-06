BJP issues whip to RS members to be present on Tuesday

BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha members to be present in House on Tuesday

They said the whip was issued by the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 01:54 ist
A view of the Rajya Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on Tuesday, sources said.

They said the whip was issued by the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament in the Upper House on Tuesday.

The sources said the BJP has also asked its MPs in the Lok Sabha, barring those who are on election duties on behalf of the party, to remain present in the House on Monday.

The prime minister is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in the Lower House on Monday, they said, adding that the BJP has not issued any whip to its Lok Sabha members. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 