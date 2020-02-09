BJP-JJP govt in Haryana clueless about its agenda of governance: Hooda

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed the BJP-JJP coalition in the state was clueless about its agenda of governance even after 100 days of forming the government.

He termed the 100-day report card presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday a "pack of lies".

The alliance does not have a common minimum programme even after three months of forming the government, Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said.

"The government should not only give an account of what they have achieved in the first 100 days of its second term but also list their failures for all the 1,925 days -- five years of previous BJP regime plus 100 days of present BJP-JJP -- that they have held office," he said.

He also attacked the government over the recent controversy between Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij over the control of a police wing.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP alliance government took almost 20 days to distribute portfolios and later they started fighting over the control of the CID department.

"They have now started carrying out pre-budget discussions while the economic survey has not been released yet. The government has done nothing and this is why their 100-day progress report is nothing but a pack of lies," he said.

Taking on the government over rising debt on the state, Hooda said every Haryana resident now carries a debt burden of Rs 72,000.

He said he was "sad to see the decline of Haryana".

"While economic growth has slowed down to snail's pace, corruption is now growing at the speed of a bullet train," he said.