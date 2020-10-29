Man arrested for celebratory firing,singer injured

BJP leader arrested for celebratory firing that leaves Bhojpuri singer injured

The incident took place on Monday when Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raj was performing at the birthday party of Dubey's son

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Oct 29 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

A local BJP leader was arrested in connection with celebratory firing at his residence that had left a Bhojpuri singer and actor injured, police said on Thursday.

Bhanu Dubey, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, was arrested on Wednesday evening from near his native village of Mahakarpur, police said.

An FIR was filed against Dubey under different sections of the IPC for holding the programme during the pandemic without permission and under the disaster management act, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said.

The incident took place on Monday when Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raj was performing at the birthday party of Dubey's son at his home, the SHO said.

Raja was taken to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi.

SDM Rajesh Yadav had said that Dubey had not taken permission for organising the function during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
BJP
firing

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

 