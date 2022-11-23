BJP leader asked to surrender by UP court in 2013 attempt-to-murder case

BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla along with four other accused has been asked to surrender before a court here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder of a student leader.
Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday, student leader Sudhir Ojha's counsel Dinesh Tiwari said on Wednesday
On January 15, 2013, Ojha was attacked with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.
