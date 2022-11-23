BJP leader asked to surrender in attempt-to-murder case

BJP leader asked to surrender by UP court in 2013 attempt-to-murder case

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Nov 23 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla along with four other accused has been asked to surrender before a court here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder of a student leader.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday, student leader Sudhir Ojha's counsel Dinesh Tiwari said on Wednesday

On January 15, 2013, Ojha was attacked with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
Attempt to murder
India News
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party

What's Brewing

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

 