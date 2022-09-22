BJP leader banished from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur for 6 months under Goonda Act

The district administration has externed a BJP leader for six months under the Goonda Act for his alleged criminal activities, police said on Thursday.

Action was taken against district unit vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha Awadhesh Pandey by Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue on the basis of a report of the local police, they said.

Pandey, a resident of Pandeypur Surauli village in Sultanpur district, has eight cases, including attempt to murder, assault, rioting as well as cases under the Goonda Act, registered against him in Gosaiganj police station, police said.

Also Read | Lokayukta police arrest 2 officials while returning bribe

The Gosainganj police station in-charge had sent a report against him to the district administration and a notice was served to him under the Goonda Act, they said.

Additional District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Pandey said Awadhesh Pandey has been externed for six months with immediate effect for his criminal activities.

He shall not enter the district limits within this period. He will also have to keep the police station concerned informed about his place of residence during this period, police said.

Reacting to the development, BJP Kisan Morcha district president Govind Tiwari admitted that Awadhesh Pandey is an office bearer of the party. However, he said action has been taken against him over an old enmity to "defame" him.