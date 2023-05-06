BJP leader calls urban local body polls in UP 'election between India-Pakistan'

A senior BJP leader, while addressing a public meeting in support of the party nominee in UP's Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from Lucknow, said that the urban local body polls were in fact an ''election between India and Pakistan''.

''It's not merely a poll for the local body....it's a poll between India and Pakistan.....now you (the people) have to decide whether you want to listen to the sound of the temple bells or the azan (the call for prayers from the mosques),'' the outgoing chairman of Baraut municipality in Baghpat and senior BJP leader Amit Rana said on Friday.

Rana, who addressed the meeting at the busy jewellers' market in the town, also added that the traders would witness egg-stalls outside their shops if they did not support the saffron party nominee.

According to the reports several BJP leaders also made objectionable remarks during their speech.

The rival candidates took serious objection to the remarks and said that they would lodge a complaint against the BJP leader with the election authorities.

The Urban Local Body polls were being held in the state in two phases. The first phase of polling concluded on Thursday and the second phase of polling would take place on May 11.

A tight contest between BJP and its main rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) is expected in the polls. In the 2017 local urban body polls, BJP had won 14 of the 17 municipal corporations besides 70 chairpersons' posts and around 600 corporators' seats.