BJP leader, his father, brother shot dead by militants in Kashmir

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, his father and his brother were shot dead by the unidentified militants outside their residence in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday evening.

Sources said Sheikh Waseem Bari, BJP’s district president Bandipora, his father Bashir Ahmed Bari and brother Umar Bari were shot at by the suspected militants outside their residence in Muslimabad, Bandipora, 56 kms from here, late Wednesday evening.

The injured were rushed to a nearby health facility, where they were declared brought dead, they said. The residence of Baris is located just opposite of Bandipora Police Station.

Reports said immediately after the incident police and army rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

Last month, Ajay Pandita, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in southern Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot by militants in his native village.