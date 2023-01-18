BJP leader in UP elopes with SP leader's daughter

BJP leader in UP elopes with SP leader's daughter; gets expelled

The BJP leader Ashish Shukla is 47 years old while the SP leader's daughter is only 26

IANS
IANS, Hardoi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

A BJP leader was expelled after he eloped with the daughter of a Samajwadi Party leader in this district of the state.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and the BJP has expelled the leader for 'indulging in anti-party activities'.

The BJP leader Ashish Shukla is 47 years old while the SP leader's daughter is only 26. Shukla is married with a 21-year-old-son and a seven-year-old daughter.

According to sources, the two eloped when the girl's family fixed her marriage.

BJP's Hardoi district media in-charge Gangesh Pathak told reporters that Ashish Shukla was party's city general secretary.

"Due to laxity in work and conduct against the policy of the party, the post has been taken away and his primary membership has also been cancelled. Shukla has nothing to do with the party now. The police is completely free to take action against Ashish," he said.

An investigation is underway in the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Samajwadi Party
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

What's the way out for BMTC?

What's the way out for BMTC?

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

 