BJP leader injured in attack during panchayat in UP

BJP leader injured in attack during panchayat in UP's Ballia

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Jul 31 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 13:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A local-level BJP office-bearer suffered serious injuries after allegedly being attacked in the Bansdih Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Two men have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Ajit Singh, the general secretary of the BJP's Maniyar mandal, went to Sultanpur village on Sunday to attend a panchayat related to a land dispute when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon, the police said.

Singh, who suffered serious injuries, has been admitted to the district hospital, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Ballia) S Anand said an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Akhilesh Bind and Ramesh Bind on the basis of Singh's complaint.

The police on Monday arrested both the accused and seized the weapon used to attack Singh.

The accused told the police that they attacked the BJP leader as he spoke in favour of their rival camp, Anand said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Crime

