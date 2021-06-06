BJP leader, key accused in hooch tragedy that killed over 100 people, nabbed

BJP leader Rishi Sharma, who was the prime accused in the hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district in which more than 100 people were killed, was nabbed from the Bulandshahar district on Sunday morning.

Sharma, who carried a reward of Rs. one lakh on his head and had been absconding since the tragedy ten days back, was nabbed while he was trying to cross into Haryana, according to the police sources.

Earlier three persons, including the relative of a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader, were arrested in this connection. In all 40 people have so far been arrested in this regard.

Sources said that hundreds of empty pouches of country-made liquor were seized from the vehicle in which Sharma was travelling.

As many as 107 people had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the district. Scores of those who survived, have lost their vision.

Meanwhile, the authorities have closed the upper Ganga canal in Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Etah districts after a large number of pouches and crates of country-made liquor were recovered from it.

At least five persons, all labourers, lost their lives after they consumed the pouches they found scattered on the bank of the canal in Aligarh two days back.

It was suspected that a large quantity of spurious liquor might have been dumped in the canal by the liquor traders to avoid police action.