BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi meets Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi arrived in the national capital on Monday and met former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jarkiholi was in a meeting with Fadnavis at Maharashtra Sadan for more than 45 minutes. Though the details of the meeting are not known, sources within the BJP said Jarkiholi requested Fadnavis to ensure he is inducted within the B S Yediyurappa-headed government in Karnataka.

This is the second time Jarkiholi is meeting Fadnavis in the past two weeks. Last week, he met the former CM in Mumbai and described him as his "political guru".

Jarkiholi, who had threatened to resign from the BJP on Sunday, has triggered speculation with his sudden visit to Delhi.

Earlier, he is learnt to have expressed his unhappiness against the Karnataka government for "not coming" to his aid when he embroiled was in the sex CD controversy.

Speaking to the media at the airport, he said he had no grouse against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and had no plans of leaving the BJP.

Sources said he came to Delhi to complain against a few BJP leaders in Karnataka, whom he suspected behind the "conspiracy to defame him".