BJP leader shot at, injured in Amritsar

BJP leader Balwinder Gill, a general secretary of the party's SC wing, was shot at and injured at Jandiala Guru, around 25 kilometers from here, police said on Monday.
An unidentified assailant, who had his face covered, entered Gill's residence on Sunday night and fired at the BJP leader at point-blank range, Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh said.
Gill suffered a gunshot to his jaw and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. As his condition worsened, Gill was later shifted to a private hospital in Amritsar, Singh added.
The SP said the assailant also had an accomplice who was waiting outside the BJP leader's residence.
He said several police teams were working on the case and have collected vital clues from the spot.
