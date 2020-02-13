BJP leaders instigating civil war in country: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were instigating a civil war in the country.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks on the governor's speech in the assembly, the chief minister claimed that the saffron party was trying to weaken democracy.

"People of the ruling party at the Centre are provoking a civil war. Where the country is heading?" he said.

Attacking the BJP for saying that the Congress was weakening democracy, Gehlot questioned how a party which got freedom for India and contributed to the making of the Constitution can do so?

He criticised controversial slogans like "desh ke gaddaron ko" raised during BJP's campaign in Delhi.

"Here (in Rajasthan) also, it was said that chief minister was spreading anarchy," Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister was referring to the BJP's criticism of a peace march which he took out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.