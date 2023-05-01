BJP leaders laud 'Mann ki Baat', claim it 'strengthens India's social democracy'

BJP leaders played the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat across the country, with union ministers Rajnath Singh & Pralhad Patel listening to the address with party office bearers and karyakartas at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Party president J P Nadda said that the radio show has contributed to social issues. “Mann Ki Baat reaching its 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes,” Nadda told news agency ANI.

The BJP said that it had made arrangements across 4 lakh venues for people to listen in. In Karnataka, the party said, over 10 lakh people listened to the show. Among them were also 300 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, the party said.

Also Read | There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat'; abusing PM Modi part of Congress DNA: Nirmala Sitharaman

At the party headquarters, Rajnath Singh said that the success of the show was due to Modi’s popularity. “Interacting with people and connecting with them can be done only by someone who is large-hearted,” Singh said.

Union home minister Amit Shah took to twitter to laud the show.

“Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM @narendramodi Ji crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation, building bridges between the people and the government. Platforming dialogues on different regions, languages and dialects, he strengthens India's social democracy,” Shah tweeted.