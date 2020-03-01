BJP leaders, police both behind northeast Delhi riots, have their narco tests: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Accusing both the BJP leaders and Delhi police personnel being behind the last week's riots in the capital's northeast district, the AAP on Sunday demanded a probe into the violence by a joint parliamentary panel as well a sitting high court judge.

Speaking to the reporters here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh went on to demand narco tests as well of the BJP leaders and police officials.

"The violence which took place in Delhi was the result of a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP. The BJP leaders and police officials involved in this should undergo Narco test," said Singh.

"The test should be telecast live on television so that the entire country can know the truth," he asserted.

Demanding establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the recent violence in northeast Delhi, Singh said, "A judicial probe by a sitting high court judge too should be held."

He also alleged that outsiders were called to trigger riots in Delhi.

"This makes it amply clear that the riots took place at the behest of the BJP," said Singh.