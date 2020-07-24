BJP MLA files plea against 6 BSP MLAs for Cong merger

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 24 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 15:18 ist

A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the ruling party to retain majority in the assembly.

The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the “inaction” of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly.

The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday.

The Speaker passed an order on September 18 last year declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as an integral part of the Congress.

The BSP MLAs had joined the Congress as a group after the 2018 assembly polls to avoid action under the anti-defection law.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan High Court
BJP
BSP
Congress
anti-defection law
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 