BJP makes 'puja' and 'flag' mandatory for party workers to attend Yogi's swearing-in ceremony

BJP workers, who want to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues scheduled to be held at the Ikana Stadium on Friday, will have to perform 'puja' at temples before attending the same and put party flags atop their vehicles while travelling to the venue.

In a party communique to its district units, the saffron party has also asked the local leadership to reach out to the writers, professionals, doctors, engineers, seers and religious leaders and extend them invites to attend the ceremony.

The communique said that two workers each from the 403 assembly constituencies in the state would be allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony in which top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states are likely to be present.

''The workers should perform puja at local temples between 8-10 am before proceeding to attend the oath taking ceremony,'' said the communique. ''The vehicles in which the workers are travelling must have BJP flags atop them,'' it added.

Panchayat chiefs and mayors of various corporations would also be attending the function.

According to sources in the party, a large number of seers and religious leaders have also been invited to attend the ceremony. ''Seers and religious leaders from different parts of the country will be present at the ceremony to bless the new government,'' said a senior BJP leader while speaking to DH on Monday.

A meeting of the newly elected BJP legislators would be held on Thursday in which Yogi Adityanath would be formally elected leader of the group. Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das would be present as observers at the BJP legislature party meeting.

Besides Adityanath, around 40 ministers of the Cabinet and state rank were also likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Friday, sources said.

BJP had won 273 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state with its alliance partners Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party.

