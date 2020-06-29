BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa tests positive for coronavirus

A BJP MLA from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh test positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, district chief medical health officer RS Pandey said.

Three legislators, two from the BJP and one from the Congress, have been detected with the infection this month.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The swab sample of the MLA was collected on Sunday and contract tracing had begun as per protocol, Pandey informed.

The MLA had earlier said he was going into self-isolation after a fellow legislator from Mandsaur tested positive for the virus on June 20.

The two MLAs had come in contact during the Rajya Sabha polls in the state on June 19.