BJP MLA in Kota files complaint against Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa for remarks on PM Modi

A police complaint was filed on Saturday against Rajasthan Congress in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa by BJP's state general secretary Madan Dilawar for his "threatening" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dilawar, who is also an MLA from Ramganjmandi in Kota district, filed the complaint at Mahaveer Nagar police station and, along with his supporters, sat on a dharna at its gate for some time, demanding the lodging of a case against the Congress leader for sedition and other alleged offences.

Circle Officer Amar Singh Rathod said the complaint by the MLA was received and facts and evidence related to the allegations in the complaint were being examined.

"However, the incident, mentioned in the complaint did not occur in Mahaveer Nagar police station jurisdiction," he added.

At a party workers' meeting in Jaipur on Monday, Randhawa had reportedly said that "if Adani and Ambani have to be removed, Modi should be finished first".

In his complaint, Dilawar alleged that Randhawa, with an aim to provoke violence, "threatened to kill the prime minister" and made insulting comments against him at a public meeting to spread hate.

"A conspiracy to kill Prime Minister Modi is being hatched and we are here to lodge a report in this connection but the SHO and the additional superintendent of the police (ASP) have refused to lodge a case despite the chief minister's order," Dilawar said at the dharna site, adding he will raise the matter in the Assembly on Monday.

Randhawa's remarks are a punishable crime under IPC sections 153B (cause disharmony or feelings of enmity through words), 124A (sedition) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Dilawar claimed in his complaint.