BJP MLA says Muslims rich 'without' worshipping Lakshmi, urges people to think logically

Courting controversy, a BJP MLA in Bihar said Muslims do not worship the Hindu goddess of wealth, and still they are millionaires and billionaires, and the US is a superpower even though people don't worship Lord Hanuman.
"Maa Saraswati is a goddess of education but Muslims do not worship her. Are they not scholars? Similarly, they do not worship Maa Lakshmi who is a goddess of wealth and money, are they not wealthy? Hanuman Ji is the god of power but he is not worshipped in America, still it is a superpower in the world," Lalan Paswan, the BJP MLA from Pipaiti assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, said.
"The entire thing is related to religious belief. If you believe, it is a goddess and if not, then it is just a statue of stone," he said.
"It's up to us to have belief in god and goddess. We have to think scientifically on the basis of rationality to reach a logical conclusion," Paswan said.
