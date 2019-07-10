BJP MLA's daughter marries SC youth, running for life

The only fault of young Aditi (name changed) was that she did not believe in the caste system and chose to marry someone whom she loved, who hailed from a scheduled caste community.

However, Aditi knew that being a member of the upper caste Brahmin community and a daughter of the ruling party legislator, her life was not going to be easy after the marriage.

And the couple has been on the run since they clandestinely tied the nuptial knot at a temple in Prayagraj a few days ago.

''We will be killed by my father if he comes to know where we are hiding,'' said Aditi in a video released by them and circulated widely on the social networking sites.

Interestingly, the groom was said to be a relative of a ruling party MLA, who hailed from SC community.

The couple is heard saying that they deliberately released the video, so that the media and the cops could also know about their marriage and that their families could not harm them.

The couple sought security from the district magistrate of Bareilly, about 250 kilometres from Lucknow. ''The goons of my father have been looking for us… they had even managed to trace the hotel where we had been staying...we had to run away from there,'' Aditi said.

Police sources said that they had knowledge about the video and they were looking into the matter.

In the past, there have been cases of honour killings recorded in the state, especially in the Jat-dominated western region.