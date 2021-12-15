BJP MP calls protesting Oppn members 'Omicron' in RS; asks to take 'Modi Vaccine'

BJP Chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday described the Opposition lawmakers protesting inside Rajya Sabha as 'Omicron', claiming that they were a threat to democracy.

Speaking during a short-duration discussion on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Shukla also asked them to take the "Modi vaccine" to protect themselves from the pandemic.

The discussion took place in the midst of protest by the Opposition against the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha.

"We all are discussing Omicron and Omicron is standing right before us. I feel that there cannot be a bigger Omicron than this, which is not allowing Parliament to function. That is why there is a danger to democracy in Parliament because of these Omicrons. These Omicrons are not becoming silent even when the Chair is making efforts," he said.

Opposition MPs like RJD's Manoj K Jha objected to it and said that the BJP has no right to speak so.

Shukla also targeted the Opposition, claiming that some of them used to talk about Covid-19 vaccines as "Modi vaccines or BJP vaccines" but they also took it to save their lives.

Asserting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concern over Omicron and one should be cautious, he once again took a dig at the Opposition saying, "but what should we do about this new virus, which instead of sitting on its seat has come into the Well," he said, pointing towards the opposition members.

