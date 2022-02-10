BJP MP demands regulating coaching institutes

BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy on Thursday demanded the centre to formulate a regulatory framework on coaching and tuition centres imparting tuitions online, offline, home for a better future for our children.

"For effective implementation of NEP (National Educational Policy), schools, laboratories, libraries, qualified, motivated and trained teachers are absolutely essential. Since these are not available in any of the coaching centres or private tuitions centres they will certainly be an obstacle to implementing the NEP," Ramamurthy said during zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

"Many countries after noticing these problems, difficulties and concerns expressed by parents and schools, have enacted legislation and have brought in a lot of regulations on private tuitions and coaching centres," he said.

"The private tuitions and coaching centres will only ‘tell’ under the guise of ‘teaching’ and their involvement and objective is to earn money and are not accountable and responsible to mould the life of students who go there," he said.

Since coaching centres and private tuitions are unregulated and don’t follow any norms, they will have neither responsibility nor accountability. Unlike schools that are affiliated, regulated and have to follow government norms are totally accountable to various boards and parent-teacher associations.

"In private tuition and coaching Centers we don’t know about the qualification of teachers, the syllabus they cover, whether they have the required infrastructure in terms of library and laboratory playgrounds etc. On the other hand, schools and colleges have to appoint only qualified teaching and non-teaching staff," he said.

