BJP MP Gautam Gambhir receives third threat mail in six days

According to a police complaint filed by Gambhir's personal secretary, the MP received the first death threat on his official e-mail ID at 9.32 pm on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 14:37 ist
Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday received another death threat allegedly from 'ISIS Kashmir', the third in six days, police said.

"Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta (DCP) cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you," the e-mail, which Gambhir received from isiskashmir@yahoo.com at 1.37 am, read.

A senior police officer said they had received the content of the e-mail and were investigating the matter.

The cricketer-turned-politician had received death threats on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a police complaint filed by Gaurav Arora, Gambhir's personal secretary, the MP received the first death threat on his official e-mail ID at 9.32 pm on Tuesday. The e-mail, allegedly from ISIS Kashmir, read, "We are going to kill you and your family."

"On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gambhir's) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajinder Nagar area. The police are currently inquiring into the source of the complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan had said.

Soon, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Special Cell wrote to Google seeking information on the account handlers and the registered e-mail ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

Police said the DCP was informed over a phone call about the second death threat from the same e-mail ID at 2.32 pm on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the second e-mail was attached with a video of Gambhir's residence.

"We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and Kashmir issue," the second e-mail read.

