BJP MP polishes shoes of cobbler on Ravidas Jayanti in MP's Barwani

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sumer Singh Solanki on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday was seen polishing the shoes of a cobbler in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the MP polishing the shoes of the cobbler has now gone viral.

Before that, Solanki paid his respects to the 15th century saint on his way to the cobbler to polish his shoes.

Solanki said 25 years ago, when he used to study here, his slippers used to break. He used to come here to get them repaired. "Today I presented Gita to the cobbler and polished his shoes. I also gave him a picture of Saint Ravidas," he said.

He added that a person is not known because of his birth but because of his actions (karma). It is the actions of a person that make him big or small.

The MP said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Saint Ravidas Jayanti, I sat on the footpath in Barwani to polish shoes and earn a living. I honoured the cobbler brothers by presenting them a shawl, shriphal and a picture of Saint Ravidas ji."

He said he greeted the entire cobbler community by polishing the shoes.

The BJP's media department head Lokendra Parashar tweeted the pictures of the MP and wrote, "Inspiring. On the auspicious occasion of Saint Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, today MP and BJP spokesperson Bhai Sumer Singh Solangi sat on the footpath and polished shoes of a cobbler to earn his living."

Watch latest videos by DH here: