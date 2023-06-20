Rajasthan: BJP MP sits on dharna outside police station

BJP MP sits on dharna outside police station demanding registration of corruption case against Rajasthan minister

Meena had on Monday alleged irregularities in the grant of tenders related to the Jal Jeevan Mission projects carried out by PHED.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 20 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 20:47 ist
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena addresses a press conference at the party office in Jaipur, Monday, June 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena held a dharna in front of a police station here on Tuesday, demanding the registration of two cases in connection with alleged corruption in the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) in Rajasthan.

Meena had on Monday alleged irregularities in the grant of tenders related to the Jal Jeevan Mission projects carried out by PHED.

“We are sitting on dharna demanding registration of FIRs... The police refused to register them,” Meena told reporters as he held a sit-in along with complainant T N Sharma at Ashok Nagar police station.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM conducts aerial survey of rain-affected districts

There was no immediate response from the police on the issue.

In one of the complaints, it is alleged that tenders of Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms on the basis of fake experience certificates in 48 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Sharma named two senior officials in one complaint, while in the second, he named Rajasthan PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi along with others.

Joshi, however, rejected allegations against him saying that a minister does not have a role in the tendering process.

“The allegations against me are totally baseless. It has become the habit of Kirodi Meena to make allegations. If he has evidence, he should give it to the chief minister or to anyone he wants,” Joshi said.

“The minister has no role in the tendering process so therefore the allegations of Meena against me are baseless,” he said

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also reached the police station and demanded that the FIRs be registered on the complaints.

“I spoke to police officers but the FIR is not being registered. This has exposed the real face of the government.

"On one hand, the chief minister says that the government follows a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and on the other hand, the police are not ready to register the FIR,” the BJP leader said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 