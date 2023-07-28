BJP MP urges in Parliament to ban live-in relationships

The MP also cited the recent infamous case of Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai, allegedly killed by her live-in partner, to further his point.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2023, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 07:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh, on Wednesday, urged the government in the Rajya Sabha to bring a law declaring live-in relationships illegal, as per media reports.

The BJP MP reportedly cited WHO data saying 38 per cent of women around the world are killed by their intimate partners. 

"Marriage and family ties are a cultural heritage in India. Our religious scriptures and customs do not grant recognition to live-ins", he said

Singh also said that the Supreme Court has recognised live-in relationships making these partnerships unethical but not illegal. Speaking during the Special mentions, the BJP MP said, “The court said that Indian society considers it unethical but it’s not illegal. I believe if this is unethical, then it should be illegal, too. The government should take cognizance of this and bring a law so that this subculture can be stopped and women can be protected.”

