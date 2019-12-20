BJP protest against Raj govt for not implementing CAA

The Bharatiya Janta Party stalwarts and union ministers from Rajasthan held a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Jaipur on Friday.

The rally led by Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Kailash Chaudhary, Former Chief Minister of the state Vasundhara Raje along with other leaders and the party workers was held against the Congress government in Rajasthan for opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. Most of the leaders in their public speeches held Congress responsible for misleading the people of the country.

According to the BJP state secretary Mukesh Dadhich, the demonstration from Shaheed Smarak to Civil Lines was to protest against the Rajasthan government's decision of not implementing the act. A delegation of BJP leaders, including BJP state president Satish Poonia, submitted a memorandum to the governor. Besides the leaders, Hindu Refugees from Pakistan also attended the march. BJP national vice-president and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria will be present during the protest, Dadhich said.

A day earlier another a rally in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was taken out in Jaipur on with several lawyers along with people affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participating in it.

Surendra Singh Naruka, state convener, BJP legal cell said, the CAA has been passed by the government for the welfare of the country and that is why we organised the rally in support of the law. The protesters held placards with slogans such as ‘ghuspaithiyon ko bhagao, desh ko bachao (drive away infiltrators and save the country)’ and also carried saffron flags.

The protesters chanted slogans such as Vande Mataram, Jai Shree Ram along with slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest. According to the sources participants from the BJP, RSS, VHP, ABVP, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and other affiliated groups had joined the march.