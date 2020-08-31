BJP protests against increased electricity tariff across Rajasthan

The BJP in Rajasthan on Monday held demonstrations at all grid substations in the state in support of various demands, including waiver of electricity bills for four months.

"Demonstrations were held at around 1,600 places in the state where the party MPs, MLAs and office bearers led the protest and handed over representations to officials," a party spokesperson said.

The demonstrators demanded electricity bill waiver for four months, withdrawal of increased tariff and resumption of grant of Rs 833 on agriculture connections among others.

BJP state president Satish Poonia led the protest at Manpur Machedi in Amber, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria was at Hiranmagri in Udaipur and deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore led the protest in Churu.