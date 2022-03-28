BJP puts river linking project on hold in Gujarat

Facing heat from rising protests against Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project in south Gujarat by the tribal communities and with opposition Congress intensifying it, the BJP government has decided not to go ahead with the contentious project for the time being. The party has said since the project involves neighbouring Maharashtra and Gujarat, "which have not given required consents" and the project can't go further.

The rising disquiet among the tribal communities, which account for 12 per cent to 15 per cent of the electorate, over the river-linking projects had left the ruling BJP worried in view of the Assembly elections. The state BJP had dispatched a delegation led by party's Gujarat president CR Paatil to Delhi to meet senior party leaders.

The project plans to carry water from the surplus regions of Western Ghats to semi-arid regions of Saurashtra and Kutch by linking rivers Par, originating in Nashik, Tapi from Saputara and Narmada that flows from Madhya Pradesh.

The delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. After the meeting, Paatil told reporters, "We made representation over the proposed project. The irrigation minister has assured us that since Gujarat and Maharashtra, both the states, are involved in this project and none of them has given approval, the project can't be started."

He said that the announcement in the Union Budget by Sitharaman on the project was formal and no monetary allocation was mentioned. "And since Gujarat and Maharashtra are involved in the project, none of the states has given approval. Therefore, the project can't go ahead. This is not Gujarat government," Paatil said, adding that "BJP government hasn't brought this project. It was first announced at the time of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh." He also alleged that the Congress was trying to "mislead" tribal "brothers and sisters".

The decision comes after Congress took part in the protest at district levels and intensified it in Gandhinagar on Saturday which was led by the state working president Hardik Patel, MLA Jignesh Mevani among others. The protest is said to have left the Bhupendra Patel government worried in its preparation for the Assembly polls.

Tribals have been up in the arms fearing displacements and adverse impacts on their livelihoods. "The government of industrialists implement these projects only to give the benefits to industries. Not a drop of water will be given to the local tribals whose lands will be acquired and who will be displaced from their homes just like the Narmada project," Bhartiya Tribal Party leader and MLA Chhotu Vasava told DH.



