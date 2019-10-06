BJP rushes to quell dissent ahead of Haryana polls

In Haryana, rebels entering the poll fray are likely to dent the BJP's prospects in the elections. Saffron party leaders are working overtime to ensure that the dissent is settled before it is too late.

The party is hoping these leaders may decide to withdraw their nomination ahead of the due date. The BJP has denied party tickets to 12 of its sitting MLAs, including two cabinet ministers - Vipul Goel and Rao Nirbir Singh.

While the ministers appeared to have reconciled themselves to being axed by the party central leadership, the BJP is worried about dissenters and aspirants who have jumped in poll fray against official party nominees.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the party will ensure that all those denied tickets are given ‘due regard’ after the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has ruled out any possibility of former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar joining the party

During a press conference in the national capital on Saturday, Tanwar had announced his resignation from the Congress, accusing party leaders of skewed ticket distribution. He also alleged that tickets were sold for crores of rupees in the Congress.

On Sunday, Khattar rubbished Tanwar’s claim that the BJP was in touch with him. Meanwhile, INLD leader Abhay Chautala has his party’s door were open for Tanwar to join.