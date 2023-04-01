BJP seeks Punjab govt minister's dismissal over 'Modi hatao, desh bachao' poster

BJP seeks Punjab min dismissal over anti-Modi posters

The BJP leader alleged that a Cabinet minister of Punjab is making a mockery of law, and he must be dismissed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 21:16 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday accused Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO of pasting "Modi hatao, desh bachao" posters in Jalandhar, where Lok Sabha bypoll is due on May 19, in gross violation of law and demanded his dismissal.

The BJP national general secretary has written to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Chief Election Commissioner over the issue, seeking legal action, including registration of an FIR, against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Also Read | Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins AAP

Chugh, who hails from Punjab, noted that the law bars anyone from publishing election pamphlets or posters which do not bear the name and address of the printer or publisher.

He said in his letters, "As the byelection to Jalandhar Lok Sabha is to take place on May 10, such illegal activities of pasting posters without following procedure tantamount to unfair electoral practices for which a strict action is called for."

In a separate statement, the BJP leader alleged that a Cabinet minister of Punjab is making a mockery of law, and he must be dismissed. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should tender an apology, he said.

BJP
Tarun Chugh
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

