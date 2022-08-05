BJP sends Madhya Pradesh councillors to Haryana resort to avoid cross-voting

In an attempt to avoid cross-voting in Madhya Pradesh civic body council chairperson election, BJP shifted its newly-elected councillors to Haryana, according to a report by NDTV.

The councillors were taken away from the state to a resort in Haryana as per the publication's sources. They were supposed to return to Gwalior on Friday morning before the voting.

This is possibly the first time 'resort politics' is seen at the local body election level.

"The BJP is making a mockery of the election process. In Gwalior, they are scared that their own councillors will not vote for them. There is no consensus among their top leaders. We are confident we will win the elections," Congress's KK Mishra, chairman of the party's state media cell, was quoted in the report.

In last month's municipal elections in Gwalior, Congress's Shobha Sikarwar, wife of Congress MLA, Gwalior East, Satish Sikarwar, won the mayoral position. Sikarwar had switched to the Congress from the BJP in 2020.

Even though BJP was confident of winning the seat, Congress came second with 25 wards and bagged the mayoral seat after 57 years.