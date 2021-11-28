BJP setting up 'proxy parties' to legitimise abrogation of Article 370, says Mufti

Regional PDP President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that the aim of creating “proxy parties” in the Union Territory by the ruling BJP was to legitimise its unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019.

“The policy of BJP is to create division among regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir. First, they created proxy parties out of the PDP. Then they created division within the National Conference in Jammu and made those leaders directly join the BJP,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.



The former CM said that now there was a division with the Congress party as well “which is not happening on its own, but being done by the BJP.”

Also Read — After repeal of farm laws, clamour grows to withdraw UAPA, CAA and restore Article 370

“BJP wants to create two factions in the Congress party here as well and wants to use them separately,” Mufti alleged.

She claimed that the only aim to divide political parties in J&K was “to make those people reach the assembly who will help the BJP to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as constitutional in the assembly.”

“(But) I have full faith that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are well aware of these proxies and they understand the game plan,” she said.



Mufti, who headed a PDP-BJP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir from April 2016 to June 2018, has been vocal against the saffron party’s decisions on Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. She has, time and again, hit out at the Centre, alleging that it was “disempowering” the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: